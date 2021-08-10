Submit a Tip
First Alert: Tropical Storm Fred expected to form today

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area of potential tropical development continues to gain strength and is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred today.

Fred is expected to form today.
Fred is expected to form today.(WMBF)

At 2:00 AM, the system was centered near latitude 15.5 North, longitude 61.5 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to continue passing near the southern Leeward Islands during the next few hours, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late today and tonight, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

The latest forecast track takes Fred as a tropical storm through the Caribbean and survives...
The latest forecast track takes Fred as a tropical storm through the Caribbean and survives before potentially bringing impacts to Florida.(WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or two and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later this morning.

Models through the weekend continue to show this working through Caribbean. Interaction with...
Models through the weekend continue to show this working through Caribbean. Interaction with too much land could dissipate this system all together.(WMBF)

Forecast models show the system moving west to west-northwest over the course of the next few days. If the system interacts with the islands of the Caribbean, it could weaken considerably or even dissipate. If it manages to travel north or south of the islands, then it may maintain strength or even gain a little strength.

Wind shear upstream could create some issues for Fred and weaken the system considerably. Keep...
Wind shear upstream could create some issues for Fred and weaken the system considerably. Keep an eye on this through the week.(WMBF)

Wind shear will also be an issue with the developing system. While conditions are somewhat favorable for development now, wind shear could develop along the path of the developing system and could cause weakening or inhibit strengthening as it moves west-northwestward.

