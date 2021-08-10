Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Southeast U.S. impacts possible from soon-to-be Fred

By Andrew Dockery and Robert Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show Tropical Storm Fred developing later today or Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to form later today or Wednesday
Tropical Storm Fred is expected to form later today or Wednesday(WMBF)

This system is moving toward the northwest near 18 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late today and tonight, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Fred is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend
Fred is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend(WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with the mountainous island of Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the forecast models for the disturbance.
Here's a look at the forecast models for the disturbance.(WMBF)

Forecast models show the system continuing westward through the end of the week. As we approach the weekend, the storm will likely begin a turn to the north. Most models show this turn occurring in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, near Florida. As the system enters the Gulf of Mexico, some additional strengthening is expected. The latest forecast has a strong tropical storm off the west coast of Florida by Sunday morning.

Direct impacts to the Carolinas look unlikely at this point. It’s possible some of the leftover tropical moisture from Fred could arrive in the Carolinas next week but it’s too early to know for certain.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
Founder of Myrtle Beach video production company killed in crash
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the...
Overturned ice truck causes thousands to lose power in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Mostly sunny.
FIRST ALERT: Dog days of summer continue
Tropical Storm Fred expected to form today
Increasing humidity through the week
Increasing humidity through the week
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic