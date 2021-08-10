FIRST ALERT: Southeast U.S. impacts possible from soon-to-be Fred

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show Tropical Storm Fred developing later today or Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to form later today or Wednesday (WMBF)

This system is moving toward the northwest near 18 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late today and tonight, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Fred is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with the mountainous island of Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the forecast models for the disturbance. (WMBF)

Forecast models show the system continuing westward through the end of the week. As we approach the weekend, the storm will likely begin a turn to the north. Most models show this turn occurring in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, near Florida. As the system enters the Gulf of Mexico, some additional strengthening is expected. The latest forecast has a strong tropical storm off the west coast of Florida by Sunday morning.

Direct impacts to the Carolinas look unlikely at this point. It’s possible some of the leftover tropical moisture from Fred could arrive in the Carolinas next week but it’s too early to know for certain.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.