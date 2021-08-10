Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Increasing humidity through the week

The dog days of summer are here!
The dog days of summer are here!(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat & humidity will flow into the region for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The dog days of summer are here with nearly an identical forecast each day.
The dog days of summer are here with nearly an identical forecast each day.(WMBF)

We’re back to our typical summer pattern as the dog days of summer are here in the Grand Strand. Highs will reach the upper 80s through the week on the beaches with the lower 90s inland. Each day through Thursday will hold onto an isolated shower chance at 20%.

The heat index returns to the triple digits to end the week and head into the weekend.
The heat index returns to the triple digits to end the week and head into the weekend.(WMBF)

As the temperatures remain steady through the week, the humidity will only climb throughout the week. The heat index will climb into the triple digits to end the week with some miserable and muggy afternoons ahead. A 20% chance of a stray shower will come to an end briefly for Friday before we bring back those isolated chances for the weekend.

Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s for the weekend.
Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s for the weekend.(WMBF)

Our weekend remains steady with highs in the mid-upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. While a stray shower remains at 20%, better rain chances return to the forecast next week. We will continue to keep an eye on our tropical system in the Atlantic and it’s impacts to the United States. There’s a possibility tropical moisture flows into our area from that system by next week. For now, stay cool during these hot days ahead!

