Exploring L.W. Paul Living History Farm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway, SC showcases what life what like on an Horry County Farm from 1900-1955.

We loved discovering some of the summer activities families would have kept busy with this time of year. From “Hey, Eric do my Job!,” plowing a horse and curing tobacco, to “How to with Halley” canning tomatoes, and so much more!

Come along with us!

L.W. Paul Living History Farm is free and open to the public.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.