DHEC confirms 1,954 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 11 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday confirmed 1,954 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 527,409 and deaths to 8,808, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 179 new confirmed cases and three additional deaths. Meanwhile, DHEC confirmed 53 new cases in Florence County, along with one additional death.

According to DHEC, 16,717 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 15.5%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of new COVID-19 cases statewide, click here. For new deaths, click here.

Vaccination locations can be found here.

