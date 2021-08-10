Coastal Carolina University student among six killed in Alaska plane crash, report says

CONWAY, S.C. (AP/11Alive) – Six people were killed in a sightseeing plane crash in Alaska, including a Coastal Carolina University student, according to an NBC affiliate in Atlanta.

Alaska State Troopers identified the pilot and five passengers over the weekend who were on board the small plane that went down on Thursday.

The five passengers had been on a Holland American Line cruise ship, and they were on a sightseeing excursion. The pilot was returning the passengers to Ketchikan from Misty Fjords National Monument when the small plane crashed, according to the Associated Press.

Andrea McArthur, 55, and Rachel McArthur, 20, both from Woodstock, Georgia, were killed in the crash, according to troopers.

Davis McArthur, the son and brother of Andrea and Rachel, spoke with 11Alive News in Atlanta.

He said that his mother had been a flight attendant with Delta for 30 years, while his sister Rachel attended Coastal Carolina University.

The other passengers who died were Mark Henderson, 69, and Jacquelyn Komplin, 60, both of Napa, California, and Janet Kroll, 77, from Mount Prospect, Illinois. The pilot was identified as Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Cle Elum, Washington.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

WMBF News has reached out to Coastal Carolina University for a statement on the student’s passing. We are waiting to hear back.

