Best of the Grand Strand winner for Dermatology is Waccamaw Dermatology

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Waccamaw Dermatology have five locations around the Grand Strand. They provide many services to the community like skin cancer care.

Skin Cancer is very common in our area because many people lay out or work in the sun. Waccamaw Dermatology is here to help, they have Mohs surgery and Superficial Radiation Therapy.

They are here for all of your skincare needs! Learn more at waccamawdermatology.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.