Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

AMC to allow bitcoin as form of payment

AMC plans to start accepting bitcoin for tickets and concessions at all its U.S. theaters.
AMC plans to start accepting bitcoin for tickets and concessions at all its U.S. theaters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AMC is planning to start accepting bitcoin as a form of payment.

The movie theater chain said on an earnings call that it’s rolling out technology that will allow customers to buy tickets and concessions using the cryptocurrency online.

The company’s CEO said the same capability will allow AMC to accept Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Right now, cryptocurrencies are mostly seen more as investment vehicles than actual currencies to pay for goods and services, but that could change.

Amazon appears to be eyeing cryptocurrencies as well. The retailer recently posted an open position for a “digital currency and blockchain product lead.”

AMC said it plans to accept bitcoin at all its U.S. locations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
Founder of Myrtle Beach video production company killed in crash
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the...
Overturned ice truck causes thousands to lose power in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
HCS leaders discuss COVID-19 protocols ahead of first day back to class
.
Hospital leaders say COVID-19 numbers are alarming
Coyote spotted in Briarcliffe Acres
‘I’m afraid for my dogs’: Briarcliffe Acres neighbors notice rise in coyote sightings
.
Grand Strand Vietnam War veteran returns to the sky
.
More staff, streamlined communication among changes to HCS virtual program