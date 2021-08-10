Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amazon to pay damages for dangerous items sold on its site

Amazon will now intervene in product disputes between marketplace sellers and customers when...
Amazon will now intervene in product disputes between marketplace sellers and customers when products cause property damage or personal injury.(Source: Amazon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Amazon is stepping in to help customers who buy third-party products that cause damage or injury.

The retailer will now take complaints about defective products sold on its site by other companies and contact sellers on a buyer’s behalf.

Amazon said if a product causes property damage or personal injury, the company will directly pay customers with valid complaints for claims under $1,000 at no cost to sellers.

Amazon added that it “may step in to pay claims for higher amounts if the seller is unresponsive or rejects a claim we believe to be valid.”

The company said claims under $1,000 account for more than 80% of cases.

The new policy starts next month.

Amazon previously took a hands-off approach and asked customers to contact sellers directly.

The retailer is currently defending itself in a lawsuit over some products sold by its third-party sellers.

Customers have complained that some of those products have failed, and led to damage in some cases.

Amazon’s position is that in these instances, it is not a seller, but a marketplace for other sellers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
Founder of Myrtle Beach video production company killed in crash
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the...
Overturned ice truck causes thousands to lose power in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
HCS leaders discuss COVID-19 protocols ahead of first day back to class
.
Hospital leaders say COVID-19 numbers are alarming
Coyote spotted in Briarcliffe Acres
‘I’m afraid for my dogs’: Briarcliffe Acres neighbors notice rise in coyote sightings
.
Grand Strand Vietnam War veteran returns to the sky
.
More staff, streamlined communication among changes to HCS virtual program