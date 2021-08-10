Submit a Tip
2021 Extra Point preview: Latta Vikings

Latta High School football.
Latta High School football.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LATTA, SC (WMBF) - Latta was one of the hardest hit programs a season ago due to COVID-19. The Vikings only took the field for region games in 2020 and finished 1-2.

But it’s a new year and this team will look a lot different especially up front. Latta head coach Brandon Iseman has to replace all five starters on the offensive line and three on the defensive line.

However there will be strength at the skill positions. Senior receivers Jamar Jones, Andrew Bryant, and Phillip Davis along with junior running Chris McRae will help sophomore Kartrell Townsend step into his new role as the starting quarterback. While on defense Justin Stutler is poised to have a big year on the line.

The Vikings are hoping a full offseason will help them get back on track in 2021.

“We’ve been in the weight room every chance we get and on the field every chance we get,” said Latta receiver Jamar Jones. “We’re putting in work, doing new techniques with our new teammates like the upcoming freshmen. Hopefully we can go win a championship.”

“We don’t take anything for granted and enjoy every moment,” Latta head coach Brandon Iseman said. “Other than that I tell our guys to believe. I think our kids play with confidence. We have guys that have the talent so I think if we have that confidence and keep that confidence throughout the year we have a shot.”

The new look Vikings will have a solid test in week zero as they’ll host Cheraw on Friday, August 20 to begin the season.

