2021 Extra Point preview: Andrews Yellow Jackets

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) - The Andrews Yellow Jackets are one local team that is always in contention in Class 2A. Scott Durham and his ball club coming off one of their better seasons in a while. Andrews finished 5-2 and reached the lower state finals.

Only seven starters are back from that bunch including receiver and safety Ethan Cannon along with running back Demetrius McCrary who has rushed for 1,000 yards in his career. Up front She’Fon Boyd moves over to center to anchor the offensive line. Taking the snaps from Boyd will be first year starter Cam Cumbee who moves over from cornerback.

The Jackets have always been known as a physical, smash mouth team and that won’t change in 2021.

“They tell us that everyday before practice and before work outs that we have to be the strongest, most physical team on the field,” said Andrews receiver Ethan Cannon.

“I didn’t know I was going to start and play corner but I really played good last year and I hope I can play good this year too again,” Andrews quarterback Cam Cumbee said.

“The faces have changed, the names have changed but the expectations don’t,” said Andrews head coach Scott Durham. “We still expect for our kids and this team to be the very best version of it possible. That’s always been our goal. Let’s be the best we can be individually and as a team.”

The Jackets will use week zero as a bye then open the season against cross-county foe Georgetown on Friday, August 27.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.