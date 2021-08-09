Two car crash blocks lanes, causes power outages for neighbors in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-car crash near Conway is causing issues not only for drivers but people who live near the wreck site.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Monday along Dongola Highway and Bluewater Road in the Conway area. The area is currently blocked due to the crash, according to HCFR.

Crews said one vehicle flipped over the crash. They said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

They added that the wreck brought down a utility pole and lines. Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting nearly 1,100 customers without power in the area. Horry Electric Cooperative said that crews have been dispatched to the area and are working to fix the broken pole. The utility company said pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

People are being told to find another way around the wreck in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of the on-scene responders.

