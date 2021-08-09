Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two car crash blocks lanes, causes power outages for neighbors in Conway area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-car crash near Conway is causing issues not only for drivers but people who live near the wreck site.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Monday along Dongola Highway and Bluewater Road in the Conway area. The area is currently blocked due to the crash, according to HCFR.

Crews said one vehicle flipped over the crash. They said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

They added that the wreck brought down a utility pole and lines. Horry Electric Cooperative is reporting nearly 1,100 customers without power in the area. Horry Electric Cooperative said that crews have been dispatched to the area and are working to fix the broken pole. The utility company said pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

People are being told to find another way around the wreck in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of the on-scene responders.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the...
Overturned ice truck causes thousands to lose power in North Myrtle Beach
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
Nearly 10 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Saturday

Latest News

Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic
.
Over 1,000 CCU students enter COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting; 1 person hurt
Hot and humid weather continues.
FIRST ALERT: Dog days of summer in full swing