Thousands without power after ice truck overturns in North Myrtle Beach
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the Barefoot area.
Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said Water Tower Road will be shut down until a towing company arrives on scene.
The spokesperson added that no injuries were reported.
As of 10 a.m., Horry Electric is reporting 5,060 customers are without power.
