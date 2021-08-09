Thousands without power after ice truck overturns in North Myrtle Beach

Submit a Tip
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the Barefoot area.(Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the Barefoot area.

Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said Water Tower Road will be shut down until a towing company arrives on scene.

The spokesperson added that no injuries were reported.

As of 10 a.m., Horry Electric is reporting 5,060 customers are without power.

Get real-time updates on power outages here.

