Shoppers, business owners take advantage of last day of S.C. tax-free weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s tax-free weekend wrapped up Sunday as shoppers spent the day taking advantage of the deals.

All the while, businesses in the Grand Strand continued to cash in.

Shoppers were able to get things needed for back-to-school like school supplies, uniforms, flash drives or art supplies, but that’s just scratching the surface for the list of items included.

Computers, shoes and clothes could also be purchased without having to pay tax on them.

While the weekend definitely means savings for shoppers, it also means lots of business for business owners like Paul Rogers, of Fleet Feet Myrtle Beach.

“I know for a fact that we are about 40% up over last tax-free weekend, looking at Friday and Saturday alone, and the way this one feels, it’s going to be the same thing,” Rogers said.

Rogers said the tax-free weekend brought in lots of business.

“It has been insane,” he said. “We have had three of our biggest days in a row.”

The Sales Tax Holiday in South Carolina has now been going on every year since 2000.

