Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting; 1 person hurt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police were called to a shooting on Monday.

Officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the 400 block of 76th Avenue North near Kings Highway.

A spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers located a gunshot victim and that person was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police said one person was detained, but details about that person have not been released.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

