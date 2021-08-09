Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting; 1 person hurt

((Source: KAUZ))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police were called to a shooting on Monday.

Officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the 400 block of 76th Avenue North near Kings Highway.

A spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers located a gunshot victim and that person was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police said one person was detained, but details about that person have not been released.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
There is now a high chance of development for a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form later today
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
Nearly 10 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Saturday
Live theater company monitoring continuous spike in Horry County coronavirus cases
Theater companies monitoring spike in Horry County coronavirus cases

Latest News

Wilmington police investigating after body found near dumpster
Police: 1 seriously injured after Saturday morning shooting in Florence
Myequaja Yeshiema Zyebreia Poole
Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Florence bar
The federal government is cracking down on guns being bought or stolen in southern states that...
Feds say South Carolina is a top source for illegal guns found in Northeastern cities
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Little River man accused of taking part in deadly Capitol riot seeks to be released from jail