Myrtle Beach drivers paying slightly less at the pump, further decline could come soon

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Analysts say gas prices in Myrtle Beach and across the country should decline in the next few weeks as the end of the summer driving season approaches.

Drivers in Myrtle Beach are paying 1.5 cents per gallon less than last week, averaging $2.89 per gallon Monday, according to information from GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have remained relatively stable recently. Analysts say drivers are paying just 0.4 cents per gallon more than this time last month, but nearly $1.01 more than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.59 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.02, a difference of 43 cents.

Across the country, the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 higher than a year ago, analysts say.

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I’m hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll start to see average gas prices declining. However, motorists shouldn’t get too excited yet - larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.”

For more data from GasBuddy, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

