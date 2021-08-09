Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in the Pee Dee after running off roadway, hitting ditch

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday morning in Marlboro County.
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday morning in Marlboro County.(ARC Images)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday morning in Marlboro County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Calhoun Road, also known as Secondary 59.

A Kawasaki motorcycle traveling west on Calhoun Road ran off the roadway to the left and struck a ditch, according to Lee.

Troopers confirmed the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was killed in the accident.

The name of the victim is expected to be released by the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
Nearly 10 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Saturday
Live theater company monitoring continuous spike in Horry County coronavirus cases
Theater companies monitoring spike in Horry County coronavirus cases
Crews were called to this crash on River Hills Drive in Little River Saturday afternoon.
Vehicle collides with tree in Little River, 1 person injured
Myequaja Yeshiema Zyebreia Poole
Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Florence bar

Latest News

.
Over 1,000 CCU students enter COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
Parents express concerns over Horry County Schools virtual program
More staff, streamlined communication among changes to HCS virtual program
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the...
Thousands without power after ice truck overturns in North Myrtle Beach
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations