Motorcyclist dies in the Pee Dee after running off roadway, hitting ditch
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday morning in Marlboro County.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Calhoun Road, also known as Secondary 59.
A Kawasaki motorcycle traveling west on Calhoun Road ran off the roadway to the left and struck a ditch, according to Lee.
Troopers confirmed the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was killed in the accident.
The name of the victim is expected to be released by the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office.
