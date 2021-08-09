Motorcyclist dies in the Pee Dee after running off roadway, hitting ditch

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday morning in Marlboro County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Calhoun Road, also known as Secondary 59.

A Kawasaki motorcycle traveling west on Calhoun Road ran off the roadway to the left and struck a ditch, according to Lee.

Troopers confirmed the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was killed in the accident.

The name of the victim is expected to be released by the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office.

