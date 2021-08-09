More staff, streamlined communication among changes to HCS virtual program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - From technology and communication issues, to feeling like students were falling behind, many virtual families decided to head back to the classroom for the start of the new school year.

Parents and students had to make the decision on how they would learn this semester at the end of the last school year. This was months before COVID-19 cases started to rise again and before the extremely contagious delta variant was prevalent in South Carolina.

Now with just over a week left of summer, around 1,600 Horry County Schools students are getting ready to learn once again from a laptop.

HCS virtual program director Lindsay Lennon said they expected enrollment to drop. During the height of the program last year, over 14,000 students were enrolled.

“We feel like a lot of the reasons people signed back up is because they had a positive experience,” Lennon said.

Lennon said to prepare for another year of distance learning, they’ve worked out quirks in the technology, updated the curriculum, and brought on more staff.

“We still have a tech support line, but we now have a secretary, a data quality clerk, administrators, guidance counselors - we’ve got a whole staff ready to go, and help to support and answer questions for students and families. We feel very confident in our communication with families this year,” she added.

They’re hoping students feel as if the virtual program is its own school.

Lennon said a main focus of the changes they made was finding new ways to support students and parents.

“Adding advisory this year, that is something that we didn’t have last year. It will be on all levels, but a big focus on the secondary level. And that teacher’s main job will be to really check in with those students,” she said.

Lennon noted they also have guidance counselors for each school level, and the teacher-to-student ratio mirrors brick and mortar schools. For Carolina Forest High turned virtual parent Pete More, this is huge for his rising junior.

“He was having a lot of communication issues, meaning he would email his teacher and it would take days - couple days before he’d get a reply,” More said.

He’s confident a smaller program will mean better communication between students and teachers. He often times last year, his son wouldn’t hear back about a question he had on an assignment until after he had figured it out and turned it in.

Parent Sheila Davis said the program worked really well for her two children last year. But now taking up a much smaller portion of the population with fewer students signed up, she said she’s worried they won’t be a priority for the district.

“I’m hoping we don’t get left out, I do have mixed feelings with that,” Davis said.

Lennon said because of how they’ve streamlined communication, and have hired people specifically for HCS Virtual, that shouldn’t be the case.

“We have over 41,000 students in Horry County Schools, and it’s nice just to have different options to tailor to everyone’s needs,” Lennon said.

While there are increased concerns over the delta variant and rising cases, enrollment for the program is still closed. Students can’t transfer in or out of the program until January.

