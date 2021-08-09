‘I’m afraid for my dogs’: Briarcliffe Acres neighbors notice rise in coyote sightings

BRIARCLIFFE ACRES, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighbors in Briarcliffe Acres are seeing coyotes more frequently lately, but it’s the time of day they’re seeing the animals that has some people concerned.

The neighborhood has lots of trees and wooded areas, meaning coyote sightings aren’t anything new, but recently, neighbors have noticed an increase in sightings during the day.

Jackie Hermann caught a coyote on camera walking down her street in daylight around 11 a.m. Saturday.

“I was going to my truck, and the coyote, which I’ve seen before, just walked down the street at 11 o’clock in the morning like nobody’s business,” Hermann said.

Briarcliffe Acres Police Chief Kyle Lamparter said he’s heard from several residents recently about the uptick in coyote sightings.

“[I’ve seen] an increased number of calls or emails or Facebook comments about coyotes, not just here in Briarcliffe Acres but in the surrounding area,” Lamparter said.

The increase in sightings has some with small pets, like Hermann, a bit concerned.

“I’m not afraid of a lot of things. I’m not. But I’m afraid for my dogs,” Hermann said.

When it comes to a solution, Lamparter said the options are limited.

“There’d be the possibility of getting a permit from DNR and maybe bringing in a wildlife operator, but other communities have tried that, and it has not been very successful,” he said.

Lamparter said the best solution is for people with small pets to be extra cautious.

“Don’t leave dogs and cats out unattended, particularly from dusk to dawn,” he said. “Small animals, get them in the house, your pets.”

