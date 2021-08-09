Submit a Tip
'I'll work a little less': Florence lotto player wins $200K on scratch-off

A Pee Dee lottery player is cutting back his work hours after winning $200,000 on a scratch-off...
A Pee Dee lottery player is cutting back his work hours after winning $200,000 on a scratch-off game.(Storyblocks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee lottery player is cutting back his work hours after winning $200,000 on a scratch-off game.

The lucky ticket - the $5 Pink Sapphire Payout game – was purchased at the Sav Way #28 on Second Loop Road in Florence, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I enjoy working,” the winner said. “But I’ll work a little less.”

Officials say the winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to leave two top prizes of $200,000 in the $5 Pink Sapphire Payout game remaining.

Sav Way #28 in Florence received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

