Gov. Henry McMaster to hold briefing on COVID-19

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a press conference Monday morning on COVID-19, the governor’s office announced.

Like many parts of the country, the Palmetto State has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

DHEC confirmed 311 more COVID-19 cases in Horry County on Friday and 2,535 additional cases statewide. The agency does not report new case numbers over the weekend, with data from Thursday, Friday and Saturday set to be released on Monday.

McMaster will address the media from the State House in Columbia. The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Aug. 9, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast