FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form later today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two chances of development continue in the Atlantic as we begin the new work week. While there is no threat to the Carolinas over the next five days, we continue to keep an eye on a system that is expected to become a tropical depression later today or tonight.

There is now a high chance of development for a tropical depression over the next 48 hours. (WMBF)

Showers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated this morning in association with a low pressure system located about 150 miles east of Barbados. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later today or tonight while the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles tonight, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week. Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required today with shorter-than-normal lead times for portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. In addition, heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system. The chance of development is high at 70% over the next 48 hours and five days.

The Euro is showing this system strengthening even more as we head into the middle of the week and working north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic by Thursday AM. (WMBF)

Looking at model data over the next few days, the Euro likes the idea of this system working into Puerto Rico and strengthening as it moves just north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. While the EURO likes the idea of a better organized system, the GFS (American Model) struggles to bring this system fully together. If anything, it’s still too early to talk about impacts to the southeastern part of the United States but by the next 24-48 hours, a lot will change to tell us what this could look like for Thursday AM. Keep in mind both models love the idea of some sort of disturbance or depression/storm sitting just north of the Dominican Republic. We still have PLENTY of time to go and a lot of changes to come our way.

The GFS shows signs of a system being in a similar spot as the EURO by Thursday but not as strong. (WMBF)

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms have changed little in association with an elongated low pressure area located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Development of this system is becoming less likely during the next few days while it moves toward the west or west-southwest at around 10 mph. The chance of development is low at 10% over the next 48 hours and 20% over the next five days.

