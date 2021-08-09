First Alert: Calm & warmer week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After last week’s gloomy and active pattern filled with rain chances, we completely change the pattern as we begin the new work week. Not only will it be a day filled with warm weather, but sinking air will keep us dry for today with no rain chances to start the week.

As you step out the door this morning, it’s warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures back into the 70s. There will be some areas of patchy fog this morning, so take your time as you head out the door. Highs will climb today into the mid 80s on the beach and the lower 90s inland.

Highs will climb throughout the week. (WMBF)

If you have outdoor plans today, make sure you stay hydrated. The heat index this afternoon will climb into the middle 90s. Keep in mind that today will be the coolest day of the work week as the heat and humidity will only increase throughout the work week.

We remain limited in the way of rain chances this week. (WMBF)

While we are rain free today, we will add in some isolated shower and storm chances in the forecast starting tomorrow and continuing through the middle and end of the week. At this point, there’s not a day through Friday that sticks out to feature a better rain chance. Therefore, we will keep things at 20%. As humidity builds, there may be a day this week we bump those chances up to 20% but for now, the week looks pretty calm as high pressure holds a grip on the forecast.

We're turning warmer throughout the week with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s and the heat index only climbing as well. (WMBF)

The heat index for now will hang around the middle and upper 90s. As we head towards the end of the week, we see the heat indices reach the lower 100s. With just an isolated shower on Thursday and Friday, there’s not looking to be too much relief from the heat at this time.

