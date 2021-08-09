Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC reports over 6,700 confirmed COVID cases in S.C. over course of 3 days

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus numbers over the course of three days.

Data on Monday showed there were 6,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases that were reported from Thursday through Saturday. DHEC does not release coronavirus reports during the weekend.

Of the new, confirmed cases, there were a total of 506 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Horry County. In Florence County, there were 190 new cases and in Marion County, there were 73 new cases over the three-day period.



There were 21,589 COVID-19 tests performed with a 12.3% positive rate.

DHEC also reported 24 deaths connected to COVID-19 case, with one of them in Florence County and one in Georgetown County.

DHEC and Gov. Henry McMaster are urging people to get vaccinated.

“I’ve been vaccinated. I’ve believed that it works. Studies show that all of the vaccines, all three are highly effective against COVID and the new variant,” McMaster said during a news conference on Monday.

CLICK HERE for vaccination locations near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
There is now a high chance of development for a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form later today
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
Nearly 10 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Saturday
Live theater company monitoring continuous spike in Horry County coronavirus cases
Theater companies monitoring spike in Horry County coronavirus cases

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Nearly 2,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
CDC: Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines work