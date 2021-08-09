DHEC reports over 6,700 confirmed COVID cases in S.C. over course of 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus numbers over the course of three days.

Data on Monday showed there were 6,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases that were reported from Thursday through Saturday. DHEC does not release coronavirus reports during the weekend.

Of the new, confirmed cases, there were a total of 506 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Horry County. In Florence County, there were 190 new cases and in Marion County, there were 73 new cases over the three-day period.







There were 21,589 COVID-19 tests performed with a 12.3% positive rate.

DHEC also reported 24 deaths connected to COVID-19 case, with one of them in Florence County and one in Georgetown County.

DHEC and Gov. Henry McMaster are urging people to get vaccinated.

“I’ve been vaccinated. I’ve believed that it works. Studies show that all of the vaccines, all three are highly effective against COVID and the new variant,” McMaster said during a news conference on Monday.

