CCU’s CJ Schrimpf earns spot on Patrick Mannelly Award watch list

CONWAY, S.C. – Super senior long snapper CJ Schrimpf has been named to the 2021 Patrick Mannelly Award watch list, it was announced today.

Named after former NFL long snapper Patrick Mannelly, the Patrick Mannelly Award will be presented again this season to the best FBS senior long snapper.

Named to the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference third team, Schrimpf has played in all 24 games over the last two seasons for the Chants, snapping for punts, field goals, and extra points.

Schrimpf, who has already earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and is working on a second degree in recreation and sport management, has not had an errant snap as a Chant and was the snapper on placekicker Massimo Biscardi’s school-record tying 53-yard field goal in the season opener versus Eastern Michigan in 2019 and the game-winning 40-yard field goal at No. 21 Louisiana last season, the Chants’ first-ever win over a top-25 nationally ranked FBS opponent.

He has helped Biscardi go 26-of-33 in field goal attempts and 82-of-88 on PATs over the last two seasons and has recorded three total tackles on punt coverage.

The award, created in 2019, benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit organization located in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

A total of 10 semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 15. Those names will be narrowed to three finalists selected on Nov. 29 and the winner will be announced at the award ceremony on Dec. 11.

