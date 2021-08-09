CCU volleyball announces five new signees for fall season

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina volleyball head coach Jozsef Forman has announced the addition of transfers Doris Carter (Lexington, Ky./University of Alabama), Cheyenne Jones (Missoula, Mont./UTEP), Jasmine Rivest (Montreal, Quebec, Canada/Ryerson University), and Rebeka Fucka (Bologna, Italy/Pegaso University), as well as freshman Kendall Harris (Houston, Texas/ St. Agnes Academy High School) to the Chanticleer program for the upcoming 2021 fall season.

Carter, a 5-10 outside hitter from Lexington, Ky., transfers to Coastal as a graduate student after playing the last three seasons at the University of Alabama. As a junior in 2019, Carter led the Crimson Tide with 260 kills on the season and posted a career-best 23 kills against Missouri. She was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 Kristen Dickmann Invitational Tournament after averaging 4.0 kills per set during the tourney. In addition to her three years at Alabama, the Tates Creek High School graduate played her freshman season at the University of South Florida.

“Doris is a true fighter. Her competitiveness and experience as an outside hitter make her exceptional addition to our program. Coming from the SEC, she has proven that she can play against the highest level of competition,” stated Forman. “She is aggressive offensively and is not afraid of the big stage. I expect our outside hitters to be mentally tough and she checks all the boxes. Doris is a great addition to our core of outside hitters.”

Jones, a 6-1 right-side hitter from Missoula, Mont., is a graduate transfer from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). As a senior at UTEP during the 2020-21 season, she became the first Miner volleyball player to earn first-team All-Conference USA honors since 2013. Jones led UTEP with 3.04 kills per set as a senior, posting 152 kills and 23 blocks last season. In four seasons at UTEP, Jones posted 774 kills, 205 blocks, and 24 service aces in 89 matches and 311 sets played. She made the C-USA academic honor roll all four seasons at UTEP.

“I expect Cheyenne to make an immediate impact in our program. While at UTEP, Cheyenne improved her game every season, culminating with being named first-team all-conference this past season,” Forman continued. “She has a tremendous arm swing and we expect her to be a strong attacker for us this season. She is extremely humble, intelligent, and goal-oriented. I have no doubt she will shine on and off the court.”

Rivest, a 5-11 outside hitter from Montreal, Quebec, Canada will join the Chanticleers from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In 2019-20, Rivest had an outstanding freshman season with the Rams, being named the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) East Rookie of the Year and to the U SPORTS All-Rookie team. She appeared in 15 games, playing 43 sets on the season in 2019-20, recording 93 kills on 254 attacks, giving her a .217 hitting percentage. Rivest averaged an impressive 2.16 kills per set and 2.8 points per set on the year. She had a career performance offensively with 20 kills and 22 points with zero errors on Nov. 9, 2019, which ranked as the sixth-highest kill tally in a game in program history. She added 71 digs, 24 blocks, and eight service aces this season and was also named the RSU Rookie of the Year. Despite not having a season in 2020-21 she was recently named to Canada’s national indoor women’s NextGen training team.

“Jasmine comes with a resilient hard-working spirit. Her exceptional jumping and hitting ability make her a very talented outside and right-side hitter. She is someone that can have an impact during a game and will make an immediate impact on our program,” Forman said. “Jasmine brings with her a wealth of international experience because she has spent this past year competing and training with the Canadian national team. We are excited to welcome her to our family.”

Fucka, a 6-2 middle blocker from Bologna, Italy, comes to Coastal from Pegaso University in Italy. She has competed with Clementina in the competitive A-2 league in Italy. Her twin sister Tatijana Fucka is a junior middle blocker at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) while her father Gregor Fucka was a great basketball player that won championships and gold medals with the Italian national team.

“Rebeka has been on our radar for a long time. I am glad that she decided to join us at Coastal. I have always been impressed by her quickness on offense and by her blocking ability,” Forman said. “She is an excellent slide hitter, and she is skilled at reading. Additionally, as a middle blocker, she has great serve and defense too. She will fit right in with our winning culture at Coastal.”

Harris will enter Coastal as a freshman after graduating from St. Agnes Academy High School in Houston, Texas. The right-side hitter helped St. Agnes Academy to the 2019 TAPPS 6A State Championship and a runner-up finish in the state championship match in 2020. Harris was named to the 2020 TAPPS All-Tournament team and was also named to the Dean’s list honor roll as a senior.

“Kendall comes to us from the great state of Texas, a volleyball hotbed. She is a fast and very explosive player. I like the confidence she brings and her “never give up” attitude,” commented Forman. “She is the type of player that will continuously get better and better every day. With her work ethic, athleticism and potential, she has a bright future at Coastal Carolina.”

The quadrant joins fellow 2021 signees Agata Lesiak (Warsaw, Poland) and Lucy Malone (Louisville, Ky./Sacred Heart Academy), and graduate transfer Ella Saada (Kfar Masaryk, Israel/Syracuse University).

