Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union won best of the grand strand in two categories

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union is your best of the grand strand winner for banking and mortgage company.

They have been serving the Grand Strand since 1958 and they now have a community charter. They serve Horry County, Georgetown County, Marion County, Williamsburg County, Southern Florence County and Brunswick County.

They are a full service credit union and to learn more you can visit carolinatrust.org.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

