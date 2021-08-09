MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Benjamin’s Bakery and Cafe in Surfside Beach has been around since 1994. The secret to their success? They say it’s all about keeping things fresh!

From fresh roasted coffee to fresh baked bread, sweet treats, and more! It’s hard not to fall head over heels for their menu. In addition to the Cafe, offering delicious breakfast, lunch, and coffee items; they provide fresh baked goods for over 100 local businesses.

Come along with us as we learn how to make Pork Rolls, Pizza Rolls, sweet treats, and more!

