Benjamin’s Bakery and Cafe in Surfside Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Benjamin’s Bakery and Cafe in Surfside Beach has been around since 1994. The secret to their success? They say it’s all about keeping things fresh!

From fresh roasted coffee to fresh baked bread, sweet treats, and more! It’s hard not to fall head over heels for their menu. In addition to the Cafe, offering delicious breakfast, lunch, and coffee items; they provide fresh baked goods for over 100 local businesses.

Come along with us as we learn how to make Pork Rolls, Pizza Rolls, sweet treats, and more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

The cafe at Benjamin's Bakery
Taste Testing at Benjamin's Bakery
Grand Strand Today: Introducing Core Fitness
Best of the Grand Strand: Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union