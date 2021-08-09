Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

74-year-old man dies in Myrtle Beach crash, coroner says

A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.(AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.

The accident happened at 38th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The coroner said Richard “Rick” Dickinson, who lived in the Myrtle Beach area, was killed in the crash.

No additional details on the crash have been released.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
There is now a high chance of development for a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form later today
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
Nearly 10 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Saturday
Live theater company monitoring continuous spike in Horry County coronavirus cases
Theater companies monitoring spike in Horry County coronavirus cases

Latest News

.
Over 1,000 CCU students enter COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
DHEC reports over 6,700 confirmed COVID cases in S.C. over course of 3 days
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Nearly 2,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina