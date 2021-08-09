74-year-old man dies in Myrtle Beach crash, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.

The accident happened at 38th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The coroner said Richard “Rick” Dickinson, who lived in the Myrtle Beach area, was killed in the crash.

No additional details on the crash have been released.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

