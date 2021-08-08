Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Theater companies monitoring spike in Horry County coronavirus cases

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one year since theaters were permitted to hit the stage in front of a live audience in South Carolina.

Entertain venues were the last organizations on Gov. Henry McMaster’s reopening list, but the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has some people wondering if another curtain call is nearing.

DHEC reported 311 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Horry County on Friday. The agency does not report new case numbers over the weekend, with data from Thursday, Friday and Saturday set to be released on Monday.

One entertainment owner says she’s remaining optimistic a shutdown won’t happen to their industry again.

Elizabeth Wylde, who runs the GTS Theatre in Myrtle Beach, says the company had been excited to see the shutdown exiting stage left.

She says although there were some challenges while closing their doors, the theater bounced back strong.

Wylde says within two weeks of reopening its doors, many of their shows were fully booked.

Like some businesses in our area, Wylde says she is monitoring the in case count. She also says the safety of their patrons, staff members and performers will continue to be their main priority.

“Most of the people when they’re calling for reservations are asking what safety measures we have in place,” Wylde said. “We have our air filtration, we still wipe everything down, we still wear masks when we’re checking people in. We still have hand sanitizer available. So we really haven’t gotten rid any of the COVID restrictions that were in place when we first reopened.”

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says the arts industry as a whole is profitable for our area. According to the Horry County Gross Retail Sales Data for 2019, theater companies and dinner theaters produced nearly $25 million in gross sales.

In a statement, chamber president and CEO Karen Riordan is encouraging residents and visitors to support the arts of their choosing.

Patron support is something Gina Trimarco, head of Carolina Improv, says is necessary to help keep some live theater businesses going.

“Nationally, many improv theaters shut down and never reopened,” she said.

But Trimarco also says her improv company wasn’t able to survive after the governor lifted restrictions on the theaters.

“We were not able to sustain and pay bills and keep going,” she said.

Trimarco says the spike in COVID numbers is troubling, but she’s hoping history won’t repeat itself.

“I don’t have a crystal ball and I can’t predict it 100%,” she said “My fear and concern for theaters, it’s going to happen all over again as far as impacting them.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov: S.C. law ‘very clear’ in banning school mask mandates
Myequaja Yeshiema Zyebreia Poole
Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Florence bar
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
Nearly 10 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Saturday
Crews were called to this crash on River Hills Drive in Little River Saturday afternoon.
Vehicle collides with tree in Little River, 1 person injured
Josh Pyatt's friends and family gather for his 30th birthday after he was shot and killed eight...
Pawleys Island family celebrates son’s legacy eight years after his death

Latest News

.
Over 1,000 CCU students enter COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
Horry County parents hosting backpack giveaway to honor son killed in shooting
Horry County family honoring shooting victim with backpack giveaway
Live theater company monitoring continuous spike in Horry County coronavirus cases
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
Nearly a dozen more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
1 killed after vehicle overturns in Georgetown County crash