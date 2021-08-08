Theater companies monitoring spike in Horry County coronavirus cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one year since theaters were permitted to hit the stage in front of a live audience in South Carolina.

Entertain venues were the last organizations on Gov. Henry McMaster’s reopening list, but the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has some people wondering if another curtain call is nearing.

DHEC reported 311 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Horry County on Friday. The agency does not report new case numbers over the weekend, with data from Thursday, Friday and Saturday set to be released on Monday.

One entertainment owner says she’s remaining optimistic a shutdown won’t happen to their industry again.

Elizabeth Wylde, who runs the GTS Theatre in Myrtle Beach, says the company had been excited to see the shutdown exiting stage left.

She says although there were some challenges while closing their doors, the theater bounced back strong.

Wylde says within two weeks of reopening its doors, many of their shows were fully booked.

Like some businesses in our area, Wylde says she is monitoring the in case count. She also says the safety of their patrons, staff members and performers will continue to be their main priority.

“Most of the people when they’re calling for reservations are asking what safety measures we have in place,” Wylde said. “We have our air filtration, we still wipe everything down, we still wear masks when we’re checking people in. We still have hand sanitizer available. So we really haven’t gotten rid any of the COVID restrictions that were in place when we first reopened.”

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says the arts industry as a whole is profitable for our area. According to the Horry County Gross Retail Sales Data for 2019, theater companies and dinner theaters produced nearly $25 million in gross sales.

In a statement, chamber president and CEO Karen Riordan is encouraging residents and visitors to support the arts of their choosing.

Patron support is something Gina Trimarco, head of Carolina Improv, says is necessary to help keep some live theater businesses going.

“Nationally, many improv theaters shut down and never reopened,” she said.

But Trimarco also says her improv company wasn’t able to survive after the governor lifted restrictions on the theaters.

“We were not able to sustain and pay bills and keep going,” she said.

Trimarco says the spike in COVID numbers is troubling, but she’s hoping history won’t repeat itself.

“I don’t have a crystal ball and I can’t predict it 100%,” she said “My fear and concern for theaters, it’s going to happen all over again as far as impacting them.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.