Nearly a dozen more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service to four cities from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport starting May 27.(Source: Spirit Airlines)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach International Airport saw more cancelations of Spirit Airlines flights as of Sunday morning.

Information from the airport shows 11 flights have been canceled as of around 11 a.m. Destinations impacted include Kansas City, Baltimore and Atlantic City.

FLIGHT TRACKER | CLICK HERE TO TRACK YOUR FLIGHT AT MYR

It’s only slightly more than the number of flights canceled on Saturday, but down from 34 on Friday.

Spirit also axed 40 flights at MYR Thursday in addition to many more flights across the country.

In a statement, MYR says Spirit passengers should continue to check the status of their flights. The airport also said it is not able to provide guidance on flight status or changes to reservations.

Passengers have been stranded across the county since Aug. 1 when the low-cost airline began canceling or delaying hundreds of flights, attributing the cancellations to “weather and operational challenges.”

No flights for Monday have been impacted as of yet.

