Internal investigation clears S.C. deputies who killed man

An internal investigation found that two South Carolina sheriff’s deputies who fired their guns...
An internal investigation found that two South Carolina sheriff’s deputies who fired their guns during an encounter that left a man dead were justified in using deadly force.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - An internal investigation found that two South Carolina sheriff’s deputies who fired their guns during an encounter that left a man dead were justified in using deadly force.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a video posted online Saturday that the investigation by his agency’s office of professional standards cleared the two deputies who fired at 40-year-old Earl Fitzgerald Hunter on June 23.

The sheriff said the State Law Enforcement Division and the 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office are continuing to investigate to determine whether the deputies’ actions complied with state law.

The names of the two deputies have not been released.

