COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina State Bulldog Darius Leonard lands a mega-deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Sunday, the Colts made the 26-year-old S.C. State alum the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.

The All-Pro Linebacker agrees to a five-year extension worth nearly 100-million dollars.

When speaking with the media today, Leonard reiterates his mindset has not changed. He wants to continue to prove he’s the best.

“Make sure momma knew that we did it,” said Leonard. “She doesn’t have to struggle anymore or worry.”

The moment the deal got done was euphoric. But it also came with a bit of sadness when thinking about his brother and best friend, who was killed years ago.

“This is what we dreamed of,” Leonard said. “For him to not be here... to not be here with me, that’s what really sucks.”

What does Leonard plan to do with this money? Buy maybe 40 acres of land in South Carolina and find his forever home.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.