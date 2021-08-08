Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Former South Carolina State Bulldog Darius Leonard lands a mega-deal with the Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, the Colts make Leonard the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.
Sunday, the Colts make Leonard the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.(Indianapolis Colts)
By Joe Gorchow
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina State Bulldog Darius Leonard lands a mega-deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Sunday, the Colts made the 26-year-old S.C. State alum the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.

The All-Pro Linebacker agrees to a five-year extension worth nearly 100-million dollars.

When speaking with the media today, Leonard reiterates his mindset has not changed. He wants to continue to prove he’s the best.

“Make sure momma knew that we did it,” said Leonard. “She doesn’t have to struggle anymore or worry.”

The moment the deal got done was euphoric. But it also came with a bit of sadness when thinking about his brother and best friend, who was killed years ago.

“This is what we dreamed of,” Leonard said. “For him to not be here... to not be here with me, that’s what really sucks.”

What does Leonard plan to do with this money? Buy maybe 40 acres of land in South Carolina and find his forever home.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
Founder of Myrtle Beach video production company killed in crash
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the...
Overturned ice truck causes thousands to lose power in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

CCU women’s soccer picked 4th in preseason poll, Cherry garners all-conference honors
CCU women’s soccer picked 4th in preseason poll, Cherry garners all-conference honors
CCU head volleyball coach Jozsef Forman.
CCU volleyball announces five new signees for fall season
CCU long snapper CJ Schrimpf.
CCU’s CJ Schrimpf earns spot on Patrick Mannelly Award watch list
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching