FIRST ALERT: Summer-like weather returns with hot temperatures and high humidity

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been a beautiful and sunny second half of the weekend across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. As we head into the start of the new work week, we’ll continue to see clear and calm weather. Tomorrow will be a wonderful day to get outside with a dry forecast, sunshine, and hot temperatures.

Beach Forecast - Tomorrow
Beach Forecast - Tomorrow(WMBF)

Summer-like weather will continue to take shape as we head throughout the remainder of the work week. Southwesterly winds will continue to usher in hot and humid air, which will send up our temperatures, heat index, and slightly increase rain chances throughout the week.

Warm-up Ahead
Warm-up Ahead(WMBF)

Feels like temperatures will hang around the middle and upper 90s for early portions of the new work week. As we head towards the end of the week, we quickly see those heat indices reach the low 100s.

Heat Index This Week
Heat Index This Week(WMBF)

With a 30-40% chance of rain by the end of the week, showers and storms will really be the only opportunity for relief from the heat.

