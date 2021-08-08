Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances drop, summer heat returns

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re moving the rain chances down but bringing up the heat into the workweek.

Sunday will feature more breaks in the clouds and much lower rain chances. While not completely rain-free, we’re only expecting an isolated afternoon shower or storm. With the sunnier skies, temperatures will turn warmer. AFternoon highs climb into the middle 80s along the Grand Strand, closer to 90° inland.

The heat continues to build into the workweek as afternoon highs turn gradually warmer. We’ll push temperatures into the upper 80s through mid-week with most spots at or above 90° by the end of the week. More mugginess arrives making it feel even hotter. Expect the heat index to climb to near 100° most of the week.

Rain chances remain slim early in the week but we’ll make their way up through mid-week. Expect the best coverage of afternoon storms to arrive on Friday.

