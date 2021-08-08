Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching

Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.(John Locher | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dawn Staley announced that she will not return for another run coaching Team USA.

Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.

She has been a part of six gold medal teams, three of those as a player.

When asked about her time with Team USA, Staley discussed her love for the team and elaborated on the difference between USA basketball and college.

“It’s something that I’ll miss as well,” said Staley. “It’s not duplicated in any other form in team basketball.”

Staley says she’s ‘full’ and believes many great coaches can step up as she steps away.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
More Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Sunday
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Fred develops in the Atlantic
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Palmetto State, Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging South...
‘We’re not going to do it’: McMaster continues to reject school mask mandates, urges vaccinations
A 74-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
Founder of Myrtle Beach video production company killed in crash
A truck carrying ice overturned Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands in the...
Overturned ice truck causes thousands to lose power in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

CCU women’s soccer picked 4th in preseason poll, Cherry garners all-conference honors
CCU women’s soccer picked 4th in preseason poll, Cherry garners all-conference honors
CCU head volleyball coach Jozsef Forman.
CCU volleyball announces five new signees for fall season
CCU long snapper CJ Schrimpf.
CCU’s CJ Schrimpf earns spot on Patrick Mannelly Award watch list
Sunday, the Colts make Leonard the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.
Former South Carolina State Bulldog Darius Leonard lands a mega-deal with the Indianapolis Colts