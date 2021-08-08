Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people, two men and a woman, had been pulled over.

Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov: S.C. law ‘very clear’ in banning school mask mandates
Myequaja Yeshiema Zyebreia Poole
Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Florence bar
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
Nearly 10 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Saturday
Crews were called to this crash on River Hills Drive in Little River Saturday afternoon.
Vehicle collides with tree in Little River, 1 person injured
Jordan Cruz
Myrtle Beach police ask for helping finding missing man last seen leaving Pelicans stadium

Latest News

.
Over 1,000 CCU students enter COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol