1 killed after vehicle overturns in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Georgetown County early Sunday, according to officials.

Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the wreck happened at 3:16 a.m. in the area of Powell Road near Walker Road.

Collins said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was heading north on Powell Road when they ran off the road and overturned.

The driver was killed as a result of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.

They were the only occupant in the vehicle, Collins added.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later identified the victim as 37-year-old Keya Funnie, of Georgetown.

The SCHP is investigating.

