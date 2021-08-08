1 killed after vehicle overturns in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Georgetown County early Sunday, according to officials.
Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the wreck happened at 3:16 a.m. in the area of Powell Road near Walker Road.
Collins said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was heading north on Powell Road when they ran off the road and overturned.
The driver was killed as a result of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.
They were the only occupant in the vehicle, Collins added.
Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later identified the victim as 37-year-old Keya Funnie, of Georgetown.
The SCHP is investigating.
