Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Florence bar

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting early Saturday morning in the Pee Dee.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. near the 507 Live bar on South Irby Street.

According to authorities, someone fired a shot from within a crowd of people as officers arrived.

As the crowd dispersed, officers later found a woman wounded across the street while another injured victim was taken to the hospital.

Police later learned the incident stemmed from an argument between two women in the parking lot of the bar. The woman injured, identified as Myequaja Yeshiema Zyebreia Poole, then allegedly shot one of the women who were fighting.

It was later clarified that Poole was not directly involved in the altercation.

She then reportedly pointed a firearm at an armed security guard and was shot. Poole then fled the scene across Irby Street and was found by officers near a library parking lot.

Poole was treated at a hospital and was later released into police custody. In addition to attempted murder, she’s also charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm on premises where alcoholic beverages are sold for on-premise consumption.

Online records show Poole is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Saturday morning.

