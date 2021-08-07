Vehicle collides with tree in Little River, 1 person injured

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle collided with a tree in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the rea of River Hills Drive in response to the accident at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

HCFR shared a photo from the scene, showing the front of the grey vehicle crumpled as a result of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating

No further details were immediately available.

