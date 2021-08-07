Vehicle collides with tree in Little River, 1 person injured
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle collided with a tree in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the rea of River Hills Drive in response to the accident at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
HCFR shared a photo from the scene, showing the front of the grey vehicle crumpled as a result of the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating
No further details were immediately available.
