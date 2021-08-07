Submit a Tip
Vehicle collides with tree in Little River, 1 person injured

Crews were called to this crash on River Hills Drive in Little River Saturday afternoon.
Crews were called to this crash on River Hills Drive in Little River Saturday afternoon.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle collided with a tree in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the rea of River Hills Drive in response to the accident at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

HCFR shared a photo from the scene, showing the front of the grey vehicle crumpled as a result of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

