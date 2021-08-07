Police: 1 seriously injured after Saturday morning shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person seriously hurt in the Pee Dee.

The Florence Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting victim on the 1100 block of Maxwell Street. The victim was taken to the hospital by a bystander before officers arrived, according to police.

Officers then learned the victim was driving a vehicle near Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street when they were shot.

No further details, including any information on possible suspects, were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.