Police: 1 seriously injured after Saturday morning shooting in Florence

Wilmington police investigating after body found near dumpster
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person seriously hurt in the Pee Dee.

The Florence Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting victim on the 1100 block of Maxwell Street. The victim was taken to the hospital by a bystander before officers arrived, according to police.

Officers then learned the victim was driving a vehicle near Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street when they were shot.

No further details, including any information on possible suspects, were immediately available.

