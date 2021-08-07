Pawleys Island family celebrates son’s legacy eight years after his death

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island family celebrated their son’s birthday Friday, but he wasn’t there to take part in the festivities.

Joshua Pyatt would’ve turned 30, but he was shot and killed during a carjacking in 2013.

“His favorite thing he would say was ‘turn up,’ so I definitely think he would be turned up to the max today,” said Pyatt’s Mom, Teresa.

Pyatt always imaged her son would be “turned up” for his 30th birthday party, surrounded by family and friends.

She figured he’d be spending the party on the stage rapping, and she knows just the song he would’ve performed first.

“He was a little rapper, so he thought he was the star,” said Teresa. “He’s got a song, ‘I’m a rockstar, baby.’”

That song played, and the crowd was there to sing along, but Josh wasn’t on the stage rapping.

“He just was full of life,” said Teresa. “His life was taken away from him at such an early age.”

Josh was only 21 when he was shot and killed. but his family thought it was the perfect time to celebrate the man he was.

They’re also looking to bring attention to the crime that took his life.

“I just wanted to make people aware of it, that it’s not going away,” said Teresa. “Gun violence is here, and the kids have to put the guns down.”

Shortly after Josh’s death, Teresa joined Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement pushing for public safety measures to protect people from gun violence.

Josh’s father, Darryl, says several of Josh’s friends were also the victims of gun violence shortly after Josh’s death.

“When it happened to them, it took us right back to the day we started on the journey going through this,” he said.

The family has held marches, bought two streets in their son’s name, and continues to do everything they can to keep Josh’s memory alive.

While they can’t shake the sadness, they spent Josh’s 30th birthday the way he would’ve spent it, “turned up.”

“We’re going to lift Josh up and continue to keep his legacy and memories alive,” said Teresa.

The Pyatt’s also held a school supply drive in Josh’s honor as part of the celebration.

All of the donated supplies will go to students in the Pawleys Island area.

