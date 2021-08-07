Nearly 10 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach International Airport saw more cancelations of Spirit Airlines flights on Saturday, but in fewer numbers previously seen this week.

Information from the airport shows nine flights have been canceled as of around 3:30 p.m. Destinations heading to and from MYR include Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, New York and Latrobe, Pennslyvania.

That number is down from 34 on Friday, while 40 were canceled on Thursday in addition to many more flights across the country.

In total, the “no-frills” carrier has axed over 80 flights at MYR this week.

In a statement, MYR says Spirit passengers should continue to check the status of their flights. The airport also said it is not able to provide guidance on flight status or changes to reservations.

Passengers have been stranded across the county since Aug. 1 when the low-cost airline began canceling or delaying hundreds of flights, attributing the cancellations to “weather and operational challenges.”

No Spirit flights scheduled for Sunday have been canceled as of Saturday afternoon.

