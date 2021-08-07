Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Nearly 10 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR on Saturday

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service to four cities from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport starting May 27.(Source: Spirit Airlines)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach International Airport saw more cancelations of Spirit Airlines flights on Saturday, but in fewer numbers previously seen this week.

Information from the airport shows nine flights have been canceled as of around 3:30 p.m. Destinations heading to and from MYR include Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, New York and Latrobe, Pennslyvania.

FLIGHT TRACKER | CLICK HERE TO TRACK YOUR FLIGHT AT MYR

That number is down from 34 on Friday, while 40 were canceled on Thursday in addition to many more flights across the country.

In total, the “no-frills” carrier has axed over 80 flights at MYR this week.

In a statement, MYR says Spirit passengers should continue to check the status of their flights. The airport also said it is not able to provide guidance on flight status or changes to reservations.

MORE COVERAGE | MYR passengers share frustrations amid flight cancelations

Passengers have been stranded across the county since Aug. 1 when the low-cost airline began canceling or delaying hundreds of flights, attributing the cancellations to “weather and operational challenges.”

No Spirit flights scheduled for Sunday have been canceled as of Saturday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky man drowns in ocean while visiting Myrtle Beach, coroner says
Spirit Airlines customers should be prepared for another day of headaches at the Myrtle Beach...
Over 30 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR, passengers share frustrations
Jordan Cruz
Myrtle Beach police ask for helping finding missing man last seen leaving Pelicans stadium
Gov: S.C. law ‘very clear’ in banning school mask mandates
The corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway currently sits vacant but could soon be developed.
Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order

Latest News

.
Over 1,000 CCU students enter COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
2021 Extra Point preview: Hannah-Pamplico Raiders
Pawleys Island family celebrates son’s legacy eight years after his death