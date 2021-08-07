FIRST ALERT: Saturday showers will give way to better weather Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day of off and on showers and storms is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. A 60% chance of rain is on tap for the first half of the weekend. It won’t be a washout all day long, but we could certainly see some steady showers and heavy downpours at times. We won’t see a whole lot in the way of sunshine today, with rain keeping a thick blanket of clouds around for most of the day.

Rain Chances Today (WMBF)

For Sunday, a much better looking forecast is on the way. With drier air moving in, that means less rain and clearing skies. If you’re hoping to finally make it out to the beaches or pool, tomorrow will be a much better looking forecast with only a 20% chance of showers and storms

Weekend Forecast (WMBF)

Beyond the weekend, the forecast becomes less active. This means drier weather, sunshine, and warmer temperatures. Temperatures will still remain a few degrees below average next week with highs in the mid 80s, but rain chances will stay at only about a 20% chance.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.