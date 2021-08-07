Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Saturday showers will give way to better weather Sunday

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day of off and on showers and storms is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. A 60% chance of rain is on tap for the first half of the weekend. It won’t be a washout all day long, but we could certainly see some steady showers and heavy downpours at times. We won’t see a whole lot in the way of sunshine today, with rain keeping a thick blanket of clouds around for most of the day.

Rain Chances Today
Rain Chances Today(WMBF)

For Sunday, a much better looking forecast is on the way. With drier air moving in, that means less rain and clearing skies. If you’re hoping to finally make it out to the beaches or pool, tomorrow will be a much better looking forecast with only a 20% chance of showers and storms

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMBF)

Beyond the weekend, the forecast becomes less active. This means drier weather, sunshine, and warmer temperatures. Temperatures will still remain a few degrees below average next week with highs in the mid 80s, but rain chances will stay at only about a 20% chance.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky man drowns in ocean while visiting Myrtle Beach, coroner says
Spirit Airlines customers should be prepared for another day of headaches at the Myrtle Beach...
Over 30 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR, passengers share frustrations
Jordan Cruz
Myrtle Beach police ask for helping finding missing man last seen leaving Pelicans stadium
The corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway currently sits vacant but could soon be developed.
Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order
The wave with the highest chance of development just came off the coast of Africa yesterday.
First Alert: Keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
More downpours likely Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms remain in the forecast this weekend
The wave with the highest chance of development just came off the coast of Africa yesterday.
First Alert: Keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic
Stormy end to the week