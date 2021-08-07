Submit a Tip
2021 Extra Point preview: Hannah Pamplico Raiders

Hannah Pamplico High School football.
Hannah Pamplico High School football.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PAMPLICO, SC (WMBF) - The Hannah Pamplico Raiders aiming to bounce back this fall after a COVID-riddled 2020 season.

Jamie Johnson and his bunch finished just 1-5 and missed the playoffs after three straight trips. But 2020 is history and he feels his squad this fall will help the program get back on track.

Returning under center for his senior year is quarterback Zander Poston The Raiders also return some key players at the skill positions such as running back Floyd Eaddy and receiver Tae Sellers.

Hannah Pamplico has a senior-laden line with six in total on both sides of the ball led by CJ Bethea.

Heading into 2021, this group of Raiders feels they’re on the brink of something special.

“I’m ready,” said Hannah Pamplico lineman CJ Bethea. “We have to show everyone else we’re ready so the underclassmen can see OK we got this. We’re going to do good this season.”

“Our line is coming together so I feel we have it now,” Hannah Pamplico running back Floyd Eaddy said. “If not, it’ll be within the next two to three years maybe.”

“We have a bunch of kids that are just going to do the right thing and they’re going to work hard,” Hannah Pamplico head coach Jamie Johnson said. “But, we need them to be more vocal than everybody else. I think if they do that and hold them accountable I think the sky is the limit for this team.”

It’ll be a full circle moment for Johnson when his Raiders welcome in his alma mater of McBee on Thursday, August 19 to kick off the season.

