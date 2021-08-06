What you can and can’t save on during South Carolina’s ‘Tax Free Weekend’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This weekend is the best time to go shopping for your student’s back-to-school essentials.

From Friday to Sunday, the state’s ‘Tax Free Weekend’ is in effect. Parents can save on things like clothes, shoes, and school supplies, as the state 6% sales tax and any local applicable sales taxes are waived.

“One thing for parents to keep in mind is that there are some big purchases out there like computers, and printers. And even just depending on how many clothing items you buy, that could help you save more money,” said Bonnie Swingle with the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Tax Free Weekend has been around since 2000, formed as a way to let parents save on back-to-school essentials. State revenue officials say in year’s past, shoppers have saved anywhere from $2 million to $3 million as a whole each weekend.

But it’s not just purely school supplies you can save on. Clothes, shoes, bedding, towels, sheets, printers, computers, and items like lunch boxes and backpacks are all exempt from sales tax.

Shoppers should keep in mind they still will be paying tax on certain items. While mattress pads and toppers are exempt, mattresses and box springs are not. When it comes to dorm room bath supplies, shower curtains and shower curtain liners are exempt, but not hooks or rods for the shower curtains.

Printers, printer ink, and computers are exempt, but cell phones, cameras and e-readers are not. Shoppers should note that most clothes are tax exempt during the weekend, but jewelry, wallets, and briefcases are not.

You can also shop online this weekend too and still get the items your child needs need tax free.

“It’s any retailer in South Carolina, as well as any online store that sells into South Carolina. So if you’re going to your favorite neighborhood store you can shop there or go to their website to also purchase items,” she said.

A full list of items can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.