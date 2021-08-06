Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.(Source: Mercedes-Benz USA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.

The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.

Some of the complaints say the gearshift indicator shows that the vans are in park, but they were able to roll away.

The agency says in documents posted Friday that it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Spirit Airlines)
Spirit Airlines cancels more than a dozen MYR flights scheduled for Friday
Two chances of development continue in the Atlantic. The wave coming off the coast of Africa...
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of tropical development
The corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway currently sits vacant but could soon be developed.
Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order
From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy...
SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County
South Carolina COVID-19
DHEC records nearly 1,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in S.C.

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
Henry County Board of Education Chair Holly Cobb, left, talks to students at Tussahaw...
Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms
Health officials in the U.S. and the UK are ramping up calls for pregnant woman to get...
COVID: Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
A Pembroke man will serve time in a federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons...
N.C. man sentenced to federal prison on fentanyl, gun charges