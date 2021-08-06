Two Hartsville men sentenced to 12.5 years for meth distribution

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Hartville men will spend over 12 years in federal prison on meth distribution charges.

Chazoid Cenetell Rogers, 42, and Oyarmma Robinson, 42, both pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute and distributing methamphetamine charges, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

In the spring and summer of 2017, law enforcement made “controlled buys” of methamphetamine from the duo, prosecutors said.

According to the release, Rogers participated in five sales of methamphetamine over a three-month period, for a total of 209 grams of methamphetamine.

Robinson, prosecutors said, participated in two sales of methamphetamine in one month, for a total of 111 grams of methamphetamine.

United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced Rogers and Robinson to 150 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.

