Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated

(unsplash.com)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local physicians are encouraging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine during any trimester.

Doctors said the severity of the illness is worse with the delta variant and are recommending that all pregnant women get the vaccine.

Doctors are even urging women who are in the hospital after giving birth to get vaccinated.

Physicians say 6 weeks postpartum is when a woman’s immune system is at its weakest.

The risk of blood clots also goes up after birth, and blood clots are a side effect of COVID, according to doctors.

Dr. Berry Campbell with Prisma Health OBGYN says the vaccine is safe during all 9 months of pregnancy and if you get it between 20 to 26 weeks your body will build an immune response that protects the baby.

He said pregnant women who are hospitalized with COVID after not being vaccinated are experiencing bad symptoms.

“Having such respiratory problems puts them at risk for ventilator and unfortunately once they get there it’s severe and many times they progress to the point of not recovering,” Dr. Campbell said.

Dr. Campbell also said he’s hearing a lot of skepticism among pregnant women and the vaccine.

He said he’s heard everything from conspiracy theories to misinformation on decreasing fertility.

Physicians say if you’re giving birth inside of a hospital, you should not be surprised if you are offered the COVID vaccine.

Prisma Health says the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines do not expose the unborn child to the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

(Source: Spirit Airlines)
Spirit Airlines cancels more than a dozen MYR flights scheduled for Friday
Kentucky man drowns in ocean while visiting Myrtle Beach, coroner says
The corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway currently sits vacant but could soon be developed.
Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order
From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy...
SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County
Two chances of development continue in the Atlantic. The wave coming off the coast of Africa...
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of tropical development

Latest News

.
Over 1,000 CCU students enter COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
Spirit Airlines customers should be prepared for another day of headaches at the Myrtle Beach...
Over 30 more Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR, passengers share frustrations