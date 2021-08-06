Planning commission recommends approval for more than 600 new homes along Highway 90

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two proposals that would bring more than 600 new homes to Highway 90 were given positive recommendations at Thursday night’s Horry County Planning Commission meeting.

Several dozen people in attendance who live along the road weren’t pleased with the decision.

“Any further development without improving the infrastructure is just unacceptable,” said one upset Highway 90 resident.

“Maybe these applicants need to look somewhere else to put some houses down,” added another.

“We need to stop, slow down, until we can get some improvements in place,” said yet another during the meeting.

The first proposal was for 97 new townhomes near Highway 22 and Highway 90.

One man who lives on the road actually wasn’t against the proposal. He is Steve Powell, the project engineer from Venture Engineering.

“I live on Highway 90 so I understand the traffic you have to deal with, so if we’re going to have that growth and higher density housing, having it close to a major road is the proper place to have it,” said Powell.

Much to the dismay of those in attendance, all but two of the planning commissioners voted in favor of the new townhomes.

“You’ve got massive building going on and massive traffic,” said Maxine Gatling, who lives off Highway 90. “We are sick to our stomachs with what’s happening to 90.”

The second proposal was for a much larger project: 523 new single-family homes near Vaught Ridge Road and Highway 90.

That developer could have done more than 600, but decided to do a few less because of the concerns residents have.

“The developer has opted for 7,500 square foot lots in lieu of the 10,000 to be able to provide 64 acres of space,” said Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering. “That’s significant. That’s huge.”

It wasn’t big enough to appease this crowd.

One man says flooding on Highway 90 traps his commutes frequently.

“We got some vague promises from a meeting a month ago about what they’re going to do to elevate this roadway,” he told the commission. “That’s not going to help if we get a storm like [Hurricane] Florence in the next year or two.”

The commission voted unanimously in favor of the proposal .

The planning commission’s role is to advise county council, so that means both projects were simply given positive recommendations at this point.

Horry County Council will ultimately decide on the approval over the course of three separate meetings.

